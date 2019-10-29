Royal Caribbean Reports Earnings on Wednesday. Here's What to Expect.

Just how much water Royal Caribbean Cruises took on from Hurricane Dorian in September will be closely watched by investors when the company reports third-quarter earnings on Wednesday.

The FactSet consensus for Royal Caribbean Cruises (ticker: RCL) is earnings of $4.31 a share, up 8% from $3.98 a year earlier.

In a recent note, Sharon Zackfia and Julie Choate of William Blair estimated that Hurricane Dorian will cost the cruise operator 10 to 15 cents a share of its earnings. Their forecast for the quarter is $4.25 a share, 6 cents below the FactSet consensus. They rate the stock at Outperform.

The analysts expect the quarter was aided by more-recent booking trends and cruise-ship onboard spending that helped offset some of the hurricane fallout. They noted, in part, that “eight ships modified itineraries resulting in some partial refunds” due to the hurricane.

Hurricane Dorian took a big toll on the Bahamas, where Royal operates a resort that caters to its cruise customers called Perfect Day at CocoCay. But the resort was spared the worst of the storm and reopened soon afterward.

The analysts note that the business from the resort, which began operating in May, should help offset the loss of cruise business to Cuba. In early June, the Trump administration banned cruise ships and other vessels from visiting Cuba.

The stock, which yields 2.8%, has a one-year return of around 12%. It has outperformed its larger peer Carnival (CCL), which is down about 15%. But it trails Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH), which has returned about 18%.

Royal Caribbean’s earnings are set to be released before the opening bell on Wednesday, followed by a conference call at 10 a.m. Eastern time.

Write to Lawrence C. Strauss at lawrence.strauss@barrons.com

