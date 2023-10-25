Royal Caribbean (RCL) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

Royal Caribbean Group RCL is scheduled to report third-quarter 2023 results on Oct 26 before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 15.2%.

Q3 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third-quarter bottom line is pegged at $3.43 per share. In the prior-year quarter, RCL reported adjusted earnings per share of 26 cents. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $4.02 billion, suggesting a whopping 34.5% jump from a year ago.

Factors to Note

Royal Caribbean’s third-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from solid bookings with respect to North American and European sailings. Also, strong pricing (on closer-in-demand) and solid onboard spending bode well. An increase in ticket revenues, and onboard and other revenues are likely to have aided the top line.



Our model predicts passenger ticket revenues, and onboard and other revenues to improve 44.1% and 2% year over year to $2,911.4 million and $991.8 million, respectively. In 2023, the company anticipates solid guest generation from the North America region.



An improvement in load factors (thanks to a rise in close-in bookings at higher prices) is likely to have paved a path for yield improvements in the third quarter. Our model predicts third-quarter net yields to be $265.6 million (on a reported basis) and $267.2 million (constant-currency basis), up 34.2% and 33.7% year over year, respectively.



However, high inflationary and supply-chain challenges (related to fuel and food costs), and transitory costs related to health and safety protocols are likely to have negatively impacted the bottom line. Our model suggests total cruise operating expenses to increase 1.3% year over year to $1,980.8 million.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Royal Caribbean this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: Royal Caribbean has an Earnings ESP of +1.42%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Royal Caribbean has a Zacks Rank #3.

