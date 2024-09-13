Royal Caribbean (RCL) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Royal Caribbean (RCL) closed at $167.96 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.44% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.54%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.72%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.65%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cruise operator had gained 3.31% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 10.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.86% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Royal Caribbean in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $5.02, reflecting a 30.39% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $4.84 billion, reflecting a 16.28% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $11.58 per share and a revenue of $16.41 billion, signifying shifts of +71.05% and +18.1%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Royal Caribbean. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.1% upward. Royal Caribbean is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In the context of valuation, Royal Caribbean is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 14.3. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.68.

Meanwhile, RCL's PEG ratio is currently 0.48. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Leisure and Recreation Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.07.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 145, this industry ranks in the bottom 43% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.