Royal Caribbean (RCL) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest trading session, Royal Caribbean (RCL) closed at $265.64, marking a -2.15% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.05% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.69%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.64%.

The stock of cruise operator has fallen by 0.7% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 5.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.59%.

The upcoming earnings release of Royal Caribbean will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 30, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.2, up 18.08% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.45 billion, up 11.17% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $17.46 per share and a revenue of $19.7 billion, indicating changes of +11.64% and +9.86%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Royal Caribbean. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.47% lower within the past month. At present, Royal Caribbean boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Royal Caribbean is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.55. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.18.

One should further note that RCL currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.92. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Leisure and Recreation Services industry stood at 1.34 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.