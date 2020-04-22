Royal Caribbean (RCL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Royal Caribbean (RCL) closed the most recent trading day at $34.05, moving -1.1% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.99%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.81%.

Heading into today, shares of the cruise operator had lost 0.12% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 18.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 19.13% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from RCL as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.43, down 132.82% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.25 billion, down 7.96% from the year-ago period.

RCL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.85 per share and revenue of $8.55 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -91.09% and -21.9%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for RCL. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 86.03% lower within the past month. RCL is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, RCL is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 40.35. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 39.72.

Meanwhile, RCL's PEG ratio is currently 4.46. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Leisure and Recreation Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.32 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

