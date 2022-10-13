Royal Caribbean (RCL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Royal Caribbean (RCL) closed the most recent trading day at $44.75, moving -1.34% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.6%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.83%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the cruise operator had lost 7.32% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 15.77%, while the S&P 500 lost 12.9%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Royal Caribbean as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Royal Caribbean to post earnings of $0.23 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 104.68%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3 billion, up 557.56% from the year-ago period.

RCL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$7.03 per share and revenue of $8.98 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +63.37% and +486.12%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Royal Caribbean. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.63% lower. Royal Caribbean currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

