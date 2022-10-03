Royal Caribbean (RCL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Royal Caribbean (RCL) closed at $37.59 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.82% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the cruise operator had lost 7.56% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 13.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.22% in that time.

Royal Caribbean will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.88, up 61.71% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3 billion, up 557.56% from the prior-year quarter.

RCL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$7.03 per share and revenue of $8.98 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +63.37% and +486.12%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Royal Caribbean should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.28% lower. Royal Caribbean is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow RCL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. See them now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.