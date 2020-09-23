Royal Caribbean (RCL) Stock Moves -1.81%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Royal Caribbean (RCL) closed at $61.24, marking a -1.81% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.37% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.92%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the cruise operator had lost 2.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 1.33%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.31%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from RCL as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$4.95, down 215.93% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $112.51 million, down 96.47% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$17.33 per share and revenue of $2.35 billion, which would represent changes of -281.66% and -78.57%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for RCL. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.92% lower within the past month. RCL is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 244, which puts it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.