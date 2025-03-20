Royal Caribbean (RCL) Stock Moves -0.19%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Royal Caribbean (RCL) reached $214.72, with a -0.19% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.33%.

Shares of the cruise operator have depreciated by 18.52% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 8.76% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.48%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Royal Caribbean in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Royal Caribbean to post earnings of $2.52 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 42.37%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $4 billion, indicating a 7.32% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

RCL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.92 per share and revenue of $17.97 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +26.44% and +9%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Royal Caribbean should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% higher. Currently, Royal Caribbean is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Royal Caribbean is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.42. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.36 for its industry.

We can also see that RCL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.73. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Leisure and Recreation Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.2.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 55, this industry ranks in the top 22% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

