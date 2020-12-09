Royal Caribbean (RCL) Stock Moves -0.56%: What You Should Know

Royal Caribbean (RCL) closed at $82.37 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.56% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.94%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cruise operator had gained 12.34% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 11.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.72% in that time.

RCL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect RCL to post earnings of -$5.04 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 454.93%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $79.64 million, down 96.84% from the year-ago period.

RCL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$18.31 per share and revenue of $2.23 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -291.93% and -79.62%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for RCL. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% higher within the past month. RCL currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 238, putting it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow RCL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL): Free Stock Analysis Report



