Royal Caribbean (RCL) Stock Moves -0.39%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Royal Caribbean (RCL) closed at $50.70, marking a -0.39% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the cruise operator had gained 11.23% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 4.23%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.58%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Royal Caribbean as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Royal Caribbean is projected to report earnings of $0.23 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 104.68%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3 billion, up 557.56% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$7.03 per share and revenue of $8.98 billion, which would represent changes of +63.37% and +486.12%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Royal Caribbean. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Royal Caribbean is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 129, which puts it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.