Royal Caribbean (RCL) Stock Moves -0.37%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Royal Caribbean (RCL) reached $88.87, with a -0.37% movement compared to the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.51%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.63%.

The cruise operator's stock has dropped by 8.37% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.35%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Royal Caribbean in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.44, signifying a 1223.08% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $4.03 billion, reflecting a 34.48% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $6.10 per share and a revenue of $13.72 billion, demonstrating changes of +181.33% and +55.23%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Royal Caribbean. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.73% lower. Currently, Royal Caribbean is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Royal Caribbean is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.62. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 18.77 for its industry.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 155, this industry ranks in the bottom 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.