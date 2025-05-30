Royal Caribbean (RCL) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Royal Caribbean (RCL) closed the most recent trading day at $256.97, moving +0.99% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.01% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.13%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.32%.

Shares of the cruise operator have appreciated by 15.25% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 7.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.43%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Royal Caribbean in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Royal Caribbean is projected to report earnings of $4.04 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 25.86%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $4.54 billion, showing a 10.42% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $15.36 per share and revenue of $18.01 billion. These totals would mark changes of +30.17% and +9.27%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Royal Caribbean. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.55% higher within the past month. As of now, Royal Caribbean holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Royal Caribbean is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.56. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 19.58 of its industry.

We can also see that RCL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.76. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Leisure and Recreation Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.5 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, positioning it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.