Royal Caribbean (RCL) Resumes Sailing From US With Celebrity Edge

Royal Caribbean Group RCL has finally resumed sailing from the United States with its state-of-the-art, luxury ship — Celebrity Edge. This was the first cruise to sail from an U.S. port after suspension of services for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Following the news, the company’s shares gained 2.6% on Jun 25.



Richard Fain, Royal Caribbean Group, Chairman and CEO said “Today is a day that brings momentum to our industry and to countless individuals and port communities around the world that are part of our travel and hospitality network.”



The company announced that following the resumption of Celebrity Edge cruising, it is now planning to resume sailing of eight of the 14 ships within the Celebrity Cruises in 2021 from the Caribbean to Europe, Alaska and the Galapagos.



Royal Caribbean is planning to resume sailing of Celebrity Millennium, Celebrity Apex, Celebrity Silhouette, Celebrity Flora, Celebrity Xpedition and Celebrity Xploration from Jun 5, Jun 19, Jul 3, Jul 4, Jul 24 and Sep 18, respectively. Celebrity Cruises will operate with new health and safety measures.

Stock Performance

In the past year, the company’s shares have surged 77.4%, compared with the industry’s rally of 77.9%. Due to the pandemic, bookings for 2021 have declined significantly. It expects to report net loss on both GAAP and adjusted basis for the second quarter and fiscal 2021.



However, Royal Caribbean continues to add new cruises despite the coronavirus pandemic. During first-quarter 2021, the company added Odyssey of the Seas to its fleet. Meanwhile, it stated that it anticipates adding Silver Dawn to the Silversea fleet during fourth-quarter 2021. Moving into 2022, the company has two ships scheduled for delivery namely — Wonder of the Seas and Celebrity Beyond.

Zacks Rank & A Key Pick

Royal Caribbean — which shares space with Carnival Corporation & Plc CCL and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH in the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Services industry — carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

A better-ranked stock in the same space is RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. RICK, which sports a Zacks Rank #1. In the past six months, shares of the company have soared 68.5%.

