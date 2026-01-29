Royal Caribbean (RCL) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Royal Caribbean (RCL) reported $4.26 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.2%. EPS of $2.80 for the same period compares to $1.63 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.27 billion, representing a surprise of -0.24%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -0.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.81.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

APCD (Available passenger cruise days) : 14,025.95 Days versus the five-analyst average estimate of 14,014.65 Days.

: 14,025.95 Days versus the five-analyst average estimate of 14,014.65 Days. Net Yields : $250.09 versus $249.78 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $250.09 versus $249.78 estimated by four analysts on average. Occupancy Rate : 107.8% compared to the 108.1% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 107.8% compared to the 108.1% average estimate based on four analysts. Passenger Cruise Days : 15,116.25 Days versus 15,151.55 Days estimated by four analysts on average.

: 15,116.25 Days versus 15,151.55 Days estimated by four analysts on average. Net Cruise Costs Excluding Fuel per APCD : $130.27 compared to the $130.01 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $130.27 compared to the $130.01 average estimate based on three analysts. Net Cruise Costs per APCD : $151.15 versus $150.43 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $151.15 versus $150.43 estimated by three analysts on average. Passengers Carried : 2.48 million versus 2.5 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: 2.48 million versus 2.5 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Onboard and other : $1.32 billion compared to the $1.32 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14% year over year.

: $1.32 billion compared to the $1.32 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14% year over year. Revenues- Passenger ticket: $2.94 billion compared to the $2.94 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13% year over year.

Here is how Royal Caribbean performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Royal Caribbean here>>>

Shares of Royal Caribbean have returned +4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.