Royal Caribbean (RCL) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2025, Royal Caribbean (RCL) reported revenue of $5.14 billion, up 5.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.75, compared to $5.20 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.17 billion, representing a surprise of -0.54%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.23%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.68.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

APCD (Available passenger cruise days) : 13,698.89 Days versus the five-analyst average estimate of 13,702.20 Days.

: 13,698.89 Days versus the five-analyst average estimate of 13,702.20 Days. Net Yields : $301.58 compared to the $302.77 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $301.58 compared to the $302.77 average estimate based on four analysts. Occupancy Rate : 112.1% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 112.1%.

: 112.1% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 112.1%. Passenger Cruise Days : 15,356.27 Days versus the four-analyst average estimate of 15,364.33 Days.

: 15,356.27 Days versus the four-analyst average estimate of 15,364.33 Days. Net Cruise Costs Excluding Fuel per APCD : $123.75 versus $125.98 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $123.75 versus $125.98 estimated by three analysts on average. Net Cruise Costs per APCD : $145.44 versus $147.73 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $145.44 versus $147.73 estimated by three analysts on average. Passengers Carried : 2.47 million compared to the 2.56 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: 2.47 million compared to the 2.56 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Onboard and other : $1.5 billion compared to the $1.5 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.2% year over year.

: $1.5 billion compared to the $1.5 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.2% year over year. Revenues- Passenger ticket: $3.64 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.66 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.8%.

Here is how Royal Caribbean performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Royal Caribbean here>>>

Shares of Royal Caribbean have returned -2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.