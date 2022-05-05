Royal Caribbean (RCL) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Lag

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL reported mixed first-quarter 2022 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. The top line rose year over year, while the bottom line declined on a year-over-year basis.



Following the results, the company’s shares dropped 2.6% in pre-market trading session. Negative investor sentiments were witnessed as the company cited inflationary and supply chain challenges (related to fuel and food costs) and transitory costs related to health and safety protocols. The company anticipates the hurdles to weigh on its 2022 earnings.

Q1 Earnings & Revenues

The company reported an adjusted loss per share of $4.57, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $4.68. In the prior-year quarter, it had reported an adjusted loss per share of $4.44 per share.

Quarterly revenues of $1,059.2 million lagged the consensus mark of $1,110 million. In the prior-year quarter, the company had reported revenues of $42 million. The upside was primarily driven by strong demand for cruising and acceleration in booking volumes.

Quarterly Highlights

During first-quarter 2022, passenger ticket revenues amounted to $651.9 million, up from the prior-year quarter’s revenues of $20.8 million. Onboard and other revenues increased to $407.4 million from $21.2 million reported in the year-ago quarter.



Total cruise operating expenses during the quarter came in at $1,184.8 million compared with $283.5 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

Other Financial Information

As of Mar 31, 2022, the company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $1,968.5 million compared with $2,701.8 million as of Dec 31, 2021. As of Mar 31, its long-term debt was nearly $19.9 billion compared with $18.8 billion as of Dec 31, 2021.



In second-quarter 2022, the company anticipates net interest expenses in the range of $300-310 million.

Booking Update

During the quarter, the company reported solid booking trends for Europe and North America-based itineraries. It stated that bookings for the regions (particularly in February and March) exceeded 2019 levels. The company stated that pricing (including and excluding FCCs) for the second half and full-year 2022 remains elevated from 2019 levels.



However, load factors for sailings in the second half of 2022 are below historical ranges. The company anticipates the situation in Ukraine to dent load factors in Europe during the summer season.



As of Mar 31, 2022, the company had nearly $3.6 billion in customer deposits. During the quarter, the FCC’s share in deposits came in at 27% compared with 32% reported in the previous quarter. This indicates a positive trajectory in demand.

