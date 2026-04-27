Royal Caribbean (RCL) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that Royal Caribbean (RCL) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.20 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 18.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.45 billion, increasing 11.2% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 7.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Royal Caribbean metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Onboard and other' should come in at $1.40 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +11.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Passenger ticket' reaching $3.05 billion. The estimate points to a change of +11.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'APCD (Available passenger cruise days)' stands at 13719 days. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 12658 days in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Yields' will likely reach $266.59 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $258.83 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Occupancy Rate' will reach 109.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 108.8%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Passenger Cruise Days' should arrive at 15005 days. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 13768 days.

Analysts expect 'Net Cruise Costs Excluding Fuel per APCD' to come in at $132.16 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $129.54 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Cruise Costs per APCD' will reach $153.02 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $151.44 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Passengers Carried' will reach 2.56 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2.24 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Royal Caribbean have demonstrated returns of +1.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), RCL is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.