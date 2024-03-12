Royal Caribbean (RCL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Royal Caribbean (RCL) closed the most recent trading day at $129.74, moving +1.52% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the cruise operator had gained 9.21% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Royal Caribbean in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.30, marking a 665.22% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.64 billion, up 26.27% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.01 per share and a revenue of $15.94 billion, representing changes of +47.86% and +14.69%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Royal Caribbean should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.23% higher. Royal Caribbean is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Royal Caribbean is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.77. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.

One should further note that RCL currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.47. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Leisure and Recreation Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.25.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow RCL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.