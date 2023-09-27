Royal Caribbean (RCL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Royal Caribbean (RCL) closed the most recent trading day at $91.96, moving +1.66% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cruise operator had lost 10.02% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 4.13% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.86% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Royal Caribbean as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.44, up 1223.08% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.03 billion, up 34.48% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.14 per share and revenue of $13.73 billion. These totals would mark changes of +181.87% and +55.29%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Royal Caribbean. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.22% lower within the past month. Royal Caribbean is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Royal Caribbean has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.73 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.61.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.