Royal Caribbean (RCL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Royal Caribbean (RCL) closed at $300.73, marking a +2.43% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.64% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.47%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.52%.

The cruise operator's shares have seen an increase of 11.17% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 3%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Royal Caribbean in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.8, indicating a 71.78% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $4.27 billion, indicating a 13.44% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $15.64 per share and a revenue of $17.95 billion, representing changes of +32.54% and +8.86%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Royal Caribbean. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher. Currently, Royal Caribbean is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Royal Caribbean's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.77. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 18.23 for its industry.

It's also important to note that RCL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.88. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Leisure and Recreation Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.26 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

