Royal Caribbean (RCL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Royal Caribbean (RCL) closed at $49.53 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.81% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.64%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.52%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from RCL as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 10, 2020. On that day, RCL is projected to report earnings of -$4.71 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 285.43%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $117.62 million, down 95.81% from the year-ago period.

RCL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$14.60 per share and revenue of $2.90 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -253.04% and -73.54%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for RCL. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.03% lower within the past month. RCL currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 236, which puts it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

