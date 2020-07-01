Royal Caribbean (RCL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Royal Caribbean (RCL) closed at $50.83, marking a +1.05% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.5% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.95%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cruise operator had lost 10.18% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.89% in that time.

RCL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$4.53, down 278.35% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $89.96 million, down 96.79% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$13.64 per share and revenue of $3.38 billion. These totals would mark changes of -242.98% and -69.16%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for RCL should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 41.22% lower. RCL is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

