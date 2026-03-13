Royal Caribbean (RCL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Royal Caribbean (RCL) closed the most recent trading day at $272.54, moving +2.27% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.93%.

Coming into today, shares of the cruise operator had lost 19.93% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 2.13%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.25%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Royal Caribbean in its upcoming release. On that day, Royal Caribbean is projected to report earnings of $3.2 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 18.08%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.43 billion, up 10.79% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $18.09 per share and a revenue of $19.79 billion, signifying shifts of +15.66% and +10.32%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Royal Caribbean. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.02% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Royal Caribbean is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In the context of valuation, Royal Caribbean is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 14.73. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 15.68.

Meanwhile, RCL's PEG ratio is currently 0.87. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Leisure and Recreation Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.29.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.