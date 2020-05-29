Royal Caribbean (RCL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Royal Caribbean (RCL) closed the most recent trading day at $51.87, moving +0.33% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.48%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.29%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from RCL as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect RCL to post earnings of -$4.39 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 272.83%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $83.59 million, down 97.02% from the prior-year quarter.

RCL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$9.66 per share and revenue of $4.74 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -201.26% and -56.72%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for RCL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 447.03% lower within the past month. RCL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 119, which puts it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow RCL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.