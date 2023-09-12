Royal Caribbean (RCL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Royal Caribbean (RCL) closed at $99 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.37% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.57% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the cruise operator had lost 5.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 3.64%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.64%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Royal Caribbean as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.36, up 1192.31% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.99 billion, up 33.32% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.02 per share and revenue of $13.66 billion. These totals would mark changes of +180.27% and +54.5%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Royal Caribbean should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher. Royal Caribbean is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Royal Caribbean currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.22. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.86, so we one might conclude that Royal Caribbean is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

