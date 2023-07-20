Royal Caribbean (RCL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Royal Caribbean (RCL) closed the most recent trading day at $101.11, moving +1.71% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.68%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the cruise operator had gained 2.12% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.53% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.58% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Royal Caribbean as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 27, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.57, up 175.48% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.38 billion, up 54.67% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.73 per share and revenue of $13.15 billion. These totals would mark changes of +163.07% and +48.78%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Royal Caribbean. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.72% higher within the past month. Royal Caribbean currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Royal Caribbean is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.04. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.82.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow RCL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

