Royal Caribbean (RCL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Royal Caribbean (RCL) closed at $47.52, marking a +1.78% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.8% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cruise operator had lost 0.15% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 8.75% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.13% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Royal Caribbean as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.23, up 104.68% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3 billion, up 557.56% from the prior-year quarter.

RCL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$7.03 per share and revenue of $8.98 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +63.37% and +486.12%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Royal Caribbean. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% higher within the past month. Royal Caribbean is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 137, putting it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow RCL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.