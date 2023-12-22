Royal Caribbean (RCL) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest trading session, Royal Caribbean (RCL) closed at $128.21, marking a +0.86% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.2%.

Shares of the cruise operator witnessed a gain of 21.11% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its gain of 6.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.71%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Royal Caribbean in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.11, reflecting a 199.11% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.37 billion, indicating a 29.58% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.59 per share and revenue of $13.94 billion, which would represent changes of +187.87% and +57.7%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Royal Caribbean. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.08% upward. Royal Caribbean is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Royal Caribbean is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.28. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 22.95.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)

