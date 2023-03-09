Royal Caribbean (RCL) Down 3.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Royal Caribbean (RCL). Shares have lost about 3.1% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Royal Caribbean due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Royal Caribbean Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Lag

Royal Caribbean reported mixed fourth-quarter 2022 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same. However, the top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis.



Jason Liberty, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group, stated, "Leisure travel strength continues as consumer spend is shifting towards experiences, with cruising remaining an attractive value proposition. The quality demand trends further exhibit the strength of our brands and the growing propensity to cruise."

Q4 Earnings & Revenues

The company reported an adjusted loss per share of $1.12, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.37. In the prior-year quarter, it had reported an adjusted loss per share of $4.78 per share.



Quarterly revenues of $2,604 million missed the consensus mark of $2,605 million. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported revenues of $982.2 million. The upside was primarily driven by strong cruising demand, better pricing on close-in demand and strong onboard spending.

Quarterly Highlights

During the fourth quarter of 2022, passenger ticket revenues amounted to $1,702.5 million, up from the prior-year quarter’s revenues of $617.4 million. Onboard and other revenues increased to $901.5 million from $364.9 million reported in the year-ago quarter.



Total cruise operating expenses during the quarter came in at $1,782.4 million compared with $1,135.5 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

Other Financial Information

As of Dec 31, 2022, the company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $1,935 million compared with $1,566.2 million as of Sep 30, 2022. As of Dec 31, its long-term debt was nearly $21.3 billion compared with $19.4 billion as of Sep 30, 2022.

Booking Update

Booking volumes in fourth-quarter 2022 were much higher than in the same period in 2019. The company reported solid bookings with respect to North America sailings. The company stated that the cumulative booked position remains within historical ranges. It also reported a rise in pre-cruise onboard purchases (at higher prices) on a year-over-year basis. As of Dec 31, 2022, the company had nearly $4.2 billion in customer deposits.

2022 Highlights

Total revenues in 2022 came in at $8,840.5 million compared with $1,532.1 million reported in 2021.



Adjusted EBITDA in 2022 came in at $711.6 million against $(2,597.5) million reported in 2021.

In 2022, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $(7.50) compared with $(19.19) reported in the previous year.

2023 Outlook

In the first quarter of 2023, the company expects depreciation and amortization expenses to be approximately $360 million. Net interest expenses (excluding loss on extinguishment of debt) for the third quarter are expected to be in the range of $330-340 million. The company expects adjusted EPS in the first quarter of 2023 to be in the range of $(0.65)-$(0.85). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter loss is pegged at 76 cents.



For 2023, the company expects depreciation and amortization expenses to be in the range of $1,470-$1,490 million. Net interest expenses (excluding loss on extinguishment of debt) for the year are expected to be in the range of $1,310-1,350 million. For 2023, the company anticipates Adjusted EBITDA to surpass 2019 levels. Adjusted EPS during the year is anticipated in the range of $3-$3.60.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed an upward trend in estimates revision.

VGM Scores

At this time, Royal Caribbean has a great Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a B. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the second quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, Royal Caribbean has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.