Royal Caribbean (RCL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Royal Caribbean (RCL) closed the most recent trading day at $68.44, moving -1.3% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.04% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cruise operator had gained 29.9% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 18.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.97% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Royal Caribbean as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 7, 2023. On that day, Royal Caribbean is projected to report earnings of -$1.37 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 71.34%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.6 billion, up 165.18% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Royal Caribbean should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.67% lower within the past month. Royal Caribbean is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Royal Caribbean's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.37. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.4.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

