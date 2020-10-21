Royal Caribbean (RCL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Royal Caribbean (RCL) closed at $60.69 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.78% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cruise operator had lost 0.93% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.82% in that time.

RCL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, RCL is projected to report earnings of -$4.92 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 215.22%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $55.65 million, down 98.25% from the year-ago period.

RCL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$17.25 per share and revenue of $2.29 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -280.82% and -79.06%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for RCL should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.45% higher. RCL currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 239, which puts it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

