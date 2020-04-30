Royal Caribbean (RCL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Royal Caribbean (RCL) closed at $47.21, marking a -1.77% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cruise operator had gained 86.5% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 15.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 15.69% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from RCL as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect RCL to post earnings of -$0.58 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 144.27%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.14 billion, down 12.32% from the prior-year quarter.

RCL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.77 per share and revenue of $7.34 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -118.55% and -32.94%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for RCL. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 138.06% lower. RCL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 130, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

