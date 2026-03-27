Royal Caribbean (RCL) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Royal Caribbean (RCL) ended the recent trading session at $261.80, demonstrating a -4.45% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.73%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.15%.

The cruise operator's stock has dropped by 14.09% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 6.43% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.15%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Royal Caribbean in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.2, showcasing a 18.08% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.43 billion, indicating a 10.85% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $18.09 per share and a revenue of $19.77 billion, indicating changes of +15.66% and +10.21%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Royal Caribbean. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.02% downward. Royal Caribbean currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Royal Caribbean is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 15.15. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.89 for its industry.

Meanwhile, RCL's PEG ratio is currently 0.89. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Leisure and Recreation Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.31.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, finds itself in the bottom 40% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.