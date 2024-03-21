Royal Caribbean (RCL) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

Royal Caribbean (RCL) closed the latest trading day at $135.79, indicating a +0.19% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.32% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.68%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.2%.

Shares of the cruise operator have appreciated by 17.95% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.11%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Royal Caribbean in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.30, up 665.22% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.64 billion, indicating a 26.27% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.01 per share and a revenue of $15.94 billion, representing changes of +47.86% and +14.69%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Royal Caribbean. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.77% increase. Royal Caribbean currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Royal Caribbean's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.54. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.46.

Investors should also note that RCL has a PEG ratio of 0.49 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Leisure and Recreation Services industry stood at 1.21 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 136, positioning it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

