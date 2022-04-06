Royal Caribbean Rallies 20% In A Month. Are More Gains In The Cards?

Royal Caribbean stock (NYSE: RCL), the second-largest cruise line operator, has fared very well recently, rising by almost 20% over the last month (21 trading days), compared to the broader S&P 500 which has gained about 5% over the same period. The stock also remains up by about 6.5% over the last week (five trading days). There are a couple of factors driving the recent gains. While the broader cruising sector was weighed down in early March by concerns about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and surging crude oil prices, WTI crude prices have cooled off considerably since then, falling from over $125 per barrel to under $100 currently. Investors also appear to be looking beyond the current geopolitical issues and focusing once again on the recovery in cruising demand, which is likely to be very strong over the summer sailing season. The Covid-19 threat also appears to be abating. U.S. Covid daily cases have fallen to under 30,000, from highs of over 900,000 in January, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention withdrew its Travel Health Notice that advised travelers to avoid cruising irrespective of vaccination status while reducing its risk assessment for cruise travel.

Given that RCL stock is up 20% over the last month, will it continue its upward trajectory, or is a decline imminent? Going by historical performance, there is a higher chance of a decline in RCL stock over the next month. Out of 90 instances in the last ten years that RCL stock saw a twenty-one-day rise of 20% or more, 27 of them resulted in RCL stock rising over the subsequent one-month period (twenty-one trading days). This historical pattern reflects 27 out of 90, or a 30% chance of a rise in RCL stock over the coming month , implying that RCL stock may not be a good bet in the near term. See our analysis on RCL Stock Chance of A Rise for more details.

Calculation of ‘Event Probability’ and ‘Chance of Rise’ using last ten years’ data

After moving 6.5% or more over a five-day period, the stock rose in the next five days on 49% of the occasions.

After moving 11% or more over a ten-day period, the stock rose in the next ten days on 53% of the occasions.

After moving 20% or more over a twenty-one-day period, the stock rose in the next twenty-one days on 30% of the occasions.

This pattern suggests that there is not a very strong chance of a rise in RCL stock in the near term.

Returns Apr 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] RCL Return 0% 9% 2% S&P 500 Return 0% -5% 103% Trefis MS Portfolio Return 2% -6% 269%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 4/2/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

