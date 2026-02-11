Royal Caribbean Raises Dividend 50%: Is Cash Flow Strong Enough?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL recently announced a hike in the quarterly dividend payout. The company raised the dividend by 50%, signaling strong confidence in cash flow and business stability. The dividend increase reflects the continued strength of the business and momentum across the global vacation portfolio.



RCL increased the quarterly dividend to $1.50 per share, or $6 on an annual basis, from the earlier payout of $1.00 per share, or $4 annually. The higher dividend will be paid on April 3, 2026, to shareholders on record as of March 6, 2026. Based on the closing price of $347.30 on Tuesday, the stock offers a dividend yield of 1.73%.



The dividend increase highlights the company’s focus on strengthening shareholder returns. A steady rise in payouts often supports the stock price and improves investor confidence. Investors generally prefer return-generating stocks, and companies with consistent and rising dividends tend to attract income-focused buyers and retain long-term holders.



The action also points to healthy operating trends. Cruise demand has remained firm across key markets, supported by strong bookings and steady vacation spending. Better cash generation from operations is likely to provide room for higher capital returns without pressuring the balance sheet.



At the same time, the company continues to invest in fleet upgrades, new experiences and network expansion. This balance between growth spending and shareholder rewards remains important for long-term performance.

Factors Supporting RCL’s Dividend Hike

Shares of Royal Caribbean have gained 31.9% in the past three months compared with the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Services industry’s 9.9% growth. The company has been benefiting from a strong demand environment and robust booking trends. Resilient pricing and healthy load factors across future sailings bode well. Royal Caribbean emphasized investing in the digital front, fleet expansion, private destination portfolio and guest experience to drive growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

For 2026, Royal Caribbean expects strong financial momentum, with revenues projected to grow at a double-digit rate, driven by capacity growth of nearly 6.7% and net yield improvement of 1.5% to 3.5%. Adjusted earnings per share are guided between $17.70 and $18.10, indicating about 14% year-over-year growth, while operating cash flow is expected to exceed $7 billion.

