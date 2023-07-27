News & Insights

US Markets
RCL

Royal Caribbean raises annual profit forecast on resilient demand

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

July 27, 2023 — 08:06 am EDT

Written by Granth Vanaik for Reuters ->

Adds details on outlook in paragraph 5, background in paragraph 3, shares in paragraph 2

July 27 (Reuters) - Royal Caribbean Group RCL.N raised its full-year profit forecast on Thursday, betting on higher ticket prices and resilient demand for leisure travel from affluent customers.

The company's shares were up 8.1% at $109.01 in premarket trading as it also forecast third-quarter adjusted profit above estimates.

Even as price-sensitive customers have otherwise cut back on non-essential spending, travel companies including cruise operators have been reaping benefits in recent months from a shift in consumer spending toward services and novel experiences.

Royal Caribbean, the world's second-largest cruise line operator, like peers has also been bumping up its ticket prices over the past year to protect margins from higher costs linked to fuel, labor and food.

The company expects an adjusted profit between $3.38 and $3.48 per share in the third quarter, compared with analysts' estimates of $2.89 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

The cruise operator expects annual adjusted profit between $6.00 and $6.20 per share, compared with its earlier forecast of $4.40 to $4.80 per share.

(Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Granth.Vanaik@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Vanaik_Granth))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RCL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.