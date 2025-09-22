Royal Caribbean Prices Public Offering Of $1.5 Bln Of 5.375% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2036

Markets
(RTTNews) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) announced that it has priced a registered public offering of $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of 5.375% senior unsecured notes due 2036. The Notes will mature on January 15, 2036. The Notes are expected to be issued on or around October 1, 2025.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes to finance the upcoming delivery of Celebrity Xcel in lieu of utilizing its existing committed export credit agency facility and, with the remaining net proceeds, to redeem, refinance or otherwise repurchase existing indebtedness, including amounts outstanding under its revolving credit facilities.

BofA Securities, Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering.

