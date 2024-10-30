News & Insights

Royal Caribbean price target raised to $250 from $189 at Macquarie

October 30, 2024 — 03:55 pm EDT

Macquarie raised the firm’s price target on Royal Caribbean (RCL) to $250 from $189 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Royal reported another quarter ahead of guidance and market expectations, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the company’s continued positive momentum supports the higher price target

