Royal Caribbean price target raised to $250 from $189 at Macquarie

Macquarie raised the firm’s price target on Royal Caribbean (RCL) to $250 from $189 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Royal reported another quarter ahead of guidance and market expectations, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the company’s continued positive momentum supports the higher price target

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on RCL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.