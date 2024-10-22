Royal Caribbean price target raised to $244 from $195 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Royal Caribbean (RCL) to $244 from $195 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares as part of a Q3 earnings preview for the cruise lines. Underlying momentum appears to be accelerating, but expectations are high going into earnings, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on RCL:
- Royal Caribbean, Goldbelt to explore co-developing new port in Juneau, Alaska
- Royal Caribbean price target raised to $230 from $200 at Stifel
- These 2 Top-Scoring Cruise Stocks Deserve a Closer Look, Says Citi
- Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Stock, Up 40%, Is Just Getting Started
- Early notable gainers among liquid option names on October 9th
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.