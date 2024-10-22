News & Insights

Royal Caribbean price target raised to $244 from $195 at Barclays

October 22, 2024 — 04:45 am EDT

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Royal Caribbean (RCL) to $244 from $195 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares as part of a Q3 earnings preview for the cruise lines. Underlying momentum appears to be accelerating, but expectations are high going into earnings, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

