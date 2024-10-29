News & Insights

Stocks

Royal Caribbean price target raised to $243 from $213 at JPMorgan

October 29, 2024 — 10:45 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on Royal Caribbean (RCL) to $243 from $213 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company reported a Q3 “beat and raise” with a core Q4 earnings guidance 6% above the Street, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm sees earnings per share upside of $14.55-$15.00 in 2025. Management said consumer spending onboard, as well as pre-cruise purchases, continue to significantly exceed 2023 levels driven by greater participation at higher rates, JPMorgan points out.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on RCL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RCL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.