Royal Caribbean Posts $6.13 Loss Per Share as Cruise Suspension Continues

Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) continues to struggle navigating the coronavirus pandemic's shoals, posting deeper-than-expected losses in its Q2 2020 earnings report. Adjusted earnings per share amounted to a $6.13 loss, $1.42 worse than consensus estimates of a $4.71 loss per share, according to Zacks Equity Research.

Turning from the 30.2% negative earnings surprise in EPS to revenue, Royal Caribbean's sales of $175.61 million, down 93.8% year over year, managed to beat analyst expectations by 237.8%. The figures come against the background of Royal Caribbean and other cruise lines voluntarily pushing their sailing-resumption date back to November.

Image source: Getty Images.

Despite the pause, Royal Caribbean reported $107.0 million in passenger ticket revenue for the three months ending June 30. While possibly partly due to advance bookings, the company also reports "onboard and other revenues" of $68.6 million.

A note in the press release says that because of a "three-month reporting lag, we include Silversea Cruises' result of operations from January 1 through March 31 for the quarters ended June 30, 2020, and 2019." Silversea is a luxury line acquired by Royal Caribbean in 2018. Q2's earnings surprise might result partly from Silversea earnings during the year's first three months, though Royal Caribbean does not break out its specific contribution to Q2 figures.

Royal Caribbean says it is currently burning $250 million to $290 million in cash monthly. CFO Jason T. Liberty said, "We have accessed the capital market in an opportunistic manner and continue to aggressively manage our spend," adding that the company is "prepared to navigate a volatile period' while making decisions that position it well for a recovery.

Rhian Hunt has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

