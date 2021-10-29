US Markets
RCL

Royal Caribbean misses quarterly revenue estimates

Contributor
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published

Royal Caribbean Group missed market estimates for quarterly revenue on Friday, as people continue to remain apprehensive about going on cruises due to fears of contracting COVID-19.

Adds background, loss

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Royal Caribbean Group RCL.N missed market estimates for quarterly revenue on Friday, as people continue to remain apprehensive about going on cruises due to fears of contracting COVID-19.

Cruise ships have been sailing from U.S. ports again since late June with mostly vaccinated guests and crew, but some onboard cases and a spike in COVID-19 infections have raised worries about the industry's fortunes in the near term.

Analysts expect pent-up demand and strong household savings to aid the recovery of the cruise industry. However, with just over half of the U.S. population fully vaccinated and ships operating at reduced occupancy, a full recovery will take more time.

Total revenue was about $457 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, versus estimates of $567 million, according to Refinitiv IBES.

Net loss attributable to Royal Caribbean was $1.42 billion, compared with $1.35 billion a year earlier.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RCL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular