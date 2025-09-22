Royal Caribbean Launches Public Offering Of Sr. Notes

(RTTNews) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Monday announced that it has commenced a public offering of senior unsecured notes.

The company intends to use net proceeds from the Notes offering to fund delivery of Celebrity Xcel, the newest vessel from its subsidiary Celebrity Cruises, scheduled to debut in November 2025. Any remaining proceeds will be used to redeem, refinance, or repurchase existing debt, including amounts outstanding under its revolving credit facilities.

BofA Securities, Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering.

