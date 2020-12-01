Royal Caribbean Launches Its First Paid Cruise in 9 Months

For the first time in many months, paying passengers will look out over the deep blue waters of the South China Sea from the deck of a Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) cruise ship. The cruise line announced recently it is preparing to launch its first short voyage since COVID-19 scuttled cruise schedules around the globe early in 2020. The cruise is launching from Singapore and is booked exclusively for residents of the Asian city-state, but is an important test for a whole series of brief cruises Royal Caribbean hopes to operate in the coming months.

Capacities of less than 50% of available passenger space and a lack of port stops are designed to limit the possibility of coronavirus exposure. All passengers and crew must undergo COVID-19 testing prior to boarding, and hospital-tier sanitation, including electrostatic fogging, will be used frequently to keep the ship's surfaces as pristine and germ-free as possible.

Image source: Royal Caribbean.

The so-called "ocean getaway" is intended, if successful, to be the bellwether of a whole series of similar brief cruises with no additional port stops. These mini-cruises are paid, unlike the free "test cruises" the company began to its CocoCay private island, which attracted nearly 100,000 volunteer offers from cruising enthusiasts several weeks ago.

Like other cruise lines, Royal Caribbean has been squeezed between lack of incoming revenue and the massive expenses of maintaining an idle fleet of gigantic cruise ships in a state of good repair for months while awaiting better sailing conditions. Royal Caribbean has burned through billions during the no-sail period but has buttressed its liquidity by issuing stock and drawing down revolving credit, among other measures.

The Singapore cruise is taking place aboard the Quantum of the Seas, a vessel with plenty of restaurant and entertainment facilities to keep passengers busy.

10 stocks we like better than Royal Caribbean

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Royal Caribbean wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Rhian Hunt has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.