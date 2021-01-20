Royal Caribbean Is Selling Its Azamara Cruise Line in $201 Million Deal

It's asset sale time at Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL). The company announced Tuesday that it has signed a definitive agreement to sell its Azamara luxury cruise line to well-known private equity firm Sycamore Partners. The price, which is to be paid entirely in cash, is $201 million.

In the world of big cruise line operators, Azamara is a relatively small fish, consisting of three mid-sized ships -- the Journey, the Quest, and the Pursuit. Sycamore Partners will be the new owner of this trio, plus associated intellectual property.

Royal Caribbean said it will use the proceeds of the sale to help expand its Royal Caribbean International, Silversea, and Celebrity Cruises lines.

Image source: Getty Images.

In the press release announcing the sale, CEO Richard Fain said, "Our strategy has evolved into placing more of our resources behind" the trio and "working to grow them as we emerge from this unprecedented period."

The "unprecedented period," of course, is the coronavirus era, which has been an awful time for cruise ship operators due to the collapse of the global travel industry.

The company added that the deal, which is expected to close this quarter, will result in a $170 million one-time, non-cash impairment charge. Since Azamara is small relative to Royal Caribbean's main cruise lines, the company said it should not have a "material" impact on its future financial performance.

Unfortunately, it also probably won't have a material impact on its chances for survival. With a monthly cash burn rate estimated at $270 million while it's in batten-down-the-hatches mode, it can last barely more than a year before its pile of green runs out.

In mid-afternoon trading on Wednesday, Royal Caribbean's shares were down 0.6%, against the 1.5% gain of the S&P 500 index.

10 stocks we like better than Royal Caribbean

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Royal Caribbean wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.