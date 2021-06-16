US Markets
Royal Caribbean International CEO says crew members on Odyssey of the Seas test positive

Contributor
Nivedita Balu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Edgar Su

Royal Caribbean International's chief executive officer, Michael Bayley, said in a Facebook post that eight crew members aboard Odyssey of the Seas tested positive for COVID-19.

Corrects company name to Royal Caribbean International, from Royal Caribbean Group, in headline and text

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

