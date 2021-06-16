Royal Caribbean International CEO says crew members on Odyssey of the Seas test positive
Corrects company name to Royal Caribbean International, from Royal Caribbean Group, in headline and text
June 16 (Reuters) - Royal Caribbean International's RCL.N chief executive officer, Michael Bayley, said in a Facebook post that eight crew members aboard Odyssey of the Seas tested positive for COVID-19.
(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
