Royal Caribbean International CEO says crew members on Odyssey of the Seas test positive

Corrects company name to Royal Caribbean International, from Royal Caribbean Group, in headline and text

June 16 (Reuters) - Royal Caribbean International's RCL.N chief executive officer, Michael Bayley, said in a Facebook post that eight crew members aboard Odyssey of the Seas tested positive for COVID-19.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 4822/ Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.