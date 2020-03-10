Royal Caribbean increases borrowing capacity, withdraws 2020 forecast

March 10 (Reuters) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N said on Tuesday it had increased its revolving credit capacity by $550 million and withdrew its full-year forecast, citing the coronavirus outbreak.

The company said it was also planning to reduce spending and operating expenses as a part of the move.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

