Royal Caribbean increases borrowing capacity, withdraws 2020 forecast

Nivedita Balu Reuters
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd said on Tuesday it had increased its revolving credit capacity by $550 million and withdrew its full-year forecast, citing the coronavirus outbreak.

The company said it was also planning to reduce spending and operating expenses as a part of the move.

