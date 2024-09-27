Royal Caribbean Gr's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE:RCL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RCL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Royal Caribbean Gr.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $60,750, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $383,686.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $155.0 to $185.0 for Royal Caribbean Gr over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Royal Caribbean Gr options trades today is 662.0 with a total volume of 4,308.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Royal Caribbean Gr's big money trades within a strike price range of $155.0 to $185.0 over the last 30 days.

Royal Caribbean Gr Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RCL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $36.5 $34.95 $35.68 $155.00 $107.0K 45 60 RCL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/04/24 $7.85 $7.25 $7.43 $175.00 $73.3K 1.5K 980 RCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $12.2 $11.65 $12.15 $180.00 $60.7K 93 50 RCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/04/24 $7.6 $7.3 $7.45 $175.00 $51.3K 1.5K 1.0K RCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $4.25 $4.0 $4.18 $185.00 $41.1K 349 1.0K

About Royal Caribbean Gr

Royal Caribbean is the world's second-largest cruise company, operating 68 ships across five global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry. Brands the company operates include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea. The company also has a 50% investment in a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The selection of brands in the portfolio allows Royal to compete on the basis of innovation, quality of ships and service, variety of itineraries, choice of destinations, and price. The company completed the divestiture of its Azamara brand in 2021.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Royal Caribbean Gr, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Royal Caribbean Gr Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 578,528, the price of RCL is down by -1.09%, reaching $180.81. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 27 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Royal Caribbean Gr

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $208.5.

* An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Royal Caribbean Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $213. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on Royal Caribbean Gr, maintaining a target price of $204.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Royal Caribbean Gr, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

